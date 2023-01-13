Army visits Boston University following Roberts’ 20-point outing

Army Black Knights (10-8, 4-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-9, 2-3 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (10-8, 4-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-9, 2-3 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on the Boston University Terriers after Ethan Roberts scored 20 points in Army’s 72-60 victory against the American Eagles.

The Terriers are 5-1 in home games. Boston University ranks eighth in the Patriot with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Walter Whyte averaging 8.0.

The Black Knights are 4-1 in Patriot play. Army scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Terriers and Black Knights match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whyte is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.