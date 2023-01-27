Army Black Knights take on the Holy Cross Crusaders on 3-game slide

Holy Cross Crusaders (7-15, 4-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-11, 5-4 Patriot) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (7-15, 4-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-11, 5-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army heads into the matchup with Holy Cross after losing three in a row.

The Black Knights have gone 6-4 at home. Army is fourth in the Patriot shooting 36.9% from deep, led by Jaden Ellis shooting 80.0% from 3-point range.

The Crusaders have gone 4-5 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Jalen Rucker is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Army.

Gerrale Gates is averaging 17.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

