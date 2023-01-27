Arkansas State visits Appalachian State after Harcum’s 21-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-13, 1-8 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-10, 5-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-13, 1-8 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-10, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Terence Harcum scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 71-59 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-4 in home games. Appalachian State is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. CJ Huntley paces the Mountaineers with 6.5 boards.

The Red Wolves are 1-8 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Omar El-Sheikh averaging 2.9.

The Mountaineers and Red Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers. Harcum is averaging 10.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

El-Sheikh is averaging 10.9 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.