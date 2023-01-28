Arkansas hosts Cryer and No. 17 Baylor

Arkansas Razorbacks (14-6, 3-5 SEC) at Baylor Bears (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (14-6, 3-5 SEC) at Baylor Bears (15-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Baylor takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks after LJ Cryer scored 22 points in Baylor’s 75-69 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears are 9-2 on their home court. Baylor ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Flo Thamba averaging 3.4.

The Razorbacks have gone 0-4 away from home. Arkansas ranks sixth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Ricky Council IV averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. Anthony Black is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

