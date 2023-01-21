Appalachian State visits Old Dominion after Scott-Grayson’s 24-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -4; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 24 points in Old Dominion’s 70-58 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Monarchs are 9-2 in home games. Old Dominion has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott-Grayson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

Tyree Boykin is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 11.9 points. Donovan Gregory is averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

