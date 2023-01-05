Appalachian State faces Coastal Carolina, looks to stop 3-game skid

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-8, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -4.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State enters the matchup against Coastal Carolina after losing three in a row.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-3 in home games. Appalachian State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Chanticleers are 1-1 in conference games. Coastal Carolina is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

Jomaru Brown is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Chanticleers. Essam Mostafa is averaging 13.8 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.