Appalachian State beats Troy 58-45

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 6:36 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Terence Harcum had 15 points in Appalachian State’s 58-45 victory over Troy on Saturday night.

Harcum was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 7 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Mountaineers (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Donovan Gregory finished 5 of 14 from the field to add 11 points. CJ Huntley shot 2 for 6 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Nelson Phillips led the way for the Trojans (12-7, 4-2) with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Aamer Muhammad added 12 points for Troy. Zay Williams also had eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Appalachian State visits Coastal Carolina while Troy hosts James Madison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

