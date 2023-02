Highlights from Mikaela Shiffrin’s career after she matched Lindsey Vonn for the women’s World Cup skiing record with win No.…

Highlights from Mikaela Shiffrin’s career after she matched Lindsey Vonn for the women’s World Cup skiing record with win No. 82.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.