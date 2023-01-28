Antoine’s late 3-pointer lifts Radford over SC Upstate 55-52

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Bryan Antoine scored 21 points and buried a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to rally Radford…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Bryan Antoine scored 21 points and buried a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to rally Radford to a 55-52 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Antoine shot 6 for 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (14-9, 8-2 Big South Conference), who upped their win streak to seven. Justin Archer added 11 points.

Mysta Goodloe led the way for the Spartans (9-12, 4-6) with 12 points. Jordan Gainey added 10 points and five steals. Ahmir Langlais recorded eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Radford visits Presbyterian and South Carolina Upstate travels to play Campbell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

