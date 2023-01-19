UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Anderson scores 13 as FGCU knocks off Jacksonville St. 55-51

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 10:33 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson had 13 points and FGCU beat Jacksonville State 55-51 on Thursday night.

Anderson added eight rebounds for the Eagles (14-6, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Thompson scored 11 points and added five assists. Andre Weir shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Juwan Perdue finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (8-12, 1-6). Skyelar Potter added 10 points for Jacksonville State. In addition, Amanze Ngumezi finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

