Anderson leads SE Louisiana against Lamar after 22-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (4-11, 0-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (7-8, 1-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (4-11, 0-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (7-8, 1-1 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Boogie Anderson scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 71-59 victory over the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Lions have gone 5-1 in home games. SE Louisiana ranks seventh in the Southland with 13.3 assists per game led by Anderson averaging 4.2.

The Cardinals are 0-2 against Southland opponents. Lamar averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Lions and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Christian Agnew is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Adam Hamilton is averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Nate Calmese is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.