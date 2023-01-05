Anderson leads Loyola Marymount against BYU after 20-point outing

BYU Cougars (12-5, 2-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-5, 1-1 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

BYU Cougars (12-5, 2-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-5, 1-1 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on the BYU Cougars after Jalin Anderson scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 78-72 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Lions have gone 7-1 at home. Loyola Marymount averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 against WCC opponents. BYU is sixth in the WCC scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

The Lions and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Stephens is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.4 points. Cameron Shelton is shooting 48.5% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Rudi Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Gideon George is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

