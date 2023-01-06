Amos, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils to visit Sims, Stonehill Skyhawks

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-13, 2-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-11, 2-1 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-13, 2-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-11, 2-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Cent. Conn. St. in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-2 at home. Stonehill is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. ranks third in the NEC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The Skyhawks and Blue Devils face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Sims is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Isaiah Burnett is averaging 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Kellen Amos is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 14.9 points. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.