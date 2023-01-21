American takes on Colgate, aims to stop 3-game skid

American Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (13-7, 7-0 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

American Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (13-7, 7-0 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: American aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Colgate.

The Raiders are 5-2 on their home court. Colgate is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-3 against Patriot opponents. American ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 1.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is averaging 14.8 points, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 66.2% over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Johnny O’Neil is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Rogers is shooting 63.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

