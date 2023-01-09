Alston and Loyola Chicago host VCU

VCU Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-9, 0-3 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

VCU Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-9, 0-3 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the VCU Rams after Philip Alston scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago’s 86-75 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Ramblers have gone 4-2 at home. Loyola Chicago is fifth in the A-10 with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Alston averaging 8.2.

The Rams are 2-1 against conference opponents. VCU is second in the A-10 giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Ramblers and Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 10.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

