Almonor scores 20, Fairleigh Dickinson downs Saint Francis

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 3:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ansley Almonor had 20 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 76-57 win against Saint Francis (BKN) on Thursday.

Almonor added five rebounds for the Knights (9-8). Demetre Roberts scored 17 points and added six assists. Joe Munden Jr. recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

The Terriers (6-8) were led in scoring by Rob Higgins, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Saint Francis also got 10 points from Larry Moreno. Zion Bethea also had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

