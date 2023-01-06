Allocco’s 16 lead Princeton past Columbia 68-49

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Allocco scored 16 points as Princeton beat Columbia 68-49 on Friday night. Allocco had five…

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Allocco scored 16 points as Princeton beat Columbia 68-49 on Friday night.

Allocco had five rebounds for the Tigers (11-4). Tosan Evbuomwan scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Keeshawn Kellman recorded nine points and was 2 of 5 shooting and 5 of 9 from the free throw line.

Zinou Bedri led the Lions (6-11) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Jaden Cooper added nine points and two steals for Columbia. In addition, Kenny Noland had eight points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Princeton visits Cornell while Columbia hosts Pennsylvania.

