Alcorn State visits Texas Southern after Montgomery’s 23-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (5-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-13, 0-4 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on the Texas Southern Tigers after Keondre Montgomery scored 23 points in Alcorn State’s 92-76 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 3-3 on their home court. Texas Southern gives up 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Braves are 2-1 against conference opponents. Alcorn State gives up 74.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.0 points per game.

The Tigers and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Byron Joshua is averaging 10.2 points for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

