Alcorn State hosts Alabama State following Montgomery’s 24-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (4-12, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (4-10, 1-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Keondre Montgomery scored 24 points in Alcorn State’s 89-76 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Braves have gone 1-1 in home games. Alcorn State ranks sixth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Brewton is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.4 points for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Ashton McClelland is averaging for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

