Albany (NY) takes on New Hampshire, looks to halt 3-game slide

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-15, 1-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-10, 3-3 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday,…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-15, 1-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-10, 3-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) enters the matchup against New Hampshire as losers of three games in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 at home. New Hampshire ranks third in the America East with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 8.0.

The Great Danes are 1-5 in America East play. Albany (NY) is second in the America East with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyree Brown is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Daniels is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Beagle is averaging 12.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.