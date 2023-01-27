Albany (NY) takes on Maine, looks to stop 4-game skid

Maine Black Bears (8-12, 2-5 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-16, 1-6 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday,…

Maine Black Bears (8-12, 2-5 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-16, 1-6 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) comes into the matchup with Maine as losers of four straight games.

The Great Danes have gone 3-3 in home games. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East with 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 7.0.

The Black Bears have gone 2-5 against America East opponents. Maine ranks fourth in the America East shooting 35.5% from downtown. LeChaun DuHart leads the Black Bears shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Great Danes and Black Bears face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beagle is averaging 12 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Great Danes. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Gedi Juozapaitis is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.4 points, four assists and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

