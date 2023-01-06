Alabama State visits Jackson State after Jones’ 26-point game

Alabama State Hornets (4-11, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (4-11, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (2-12, 1-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Jamarcus Jones scored 26 points in Jackson State’s 67-66 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 2-12 to start the season. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Romelle Mansel averaging 4.5.

The Hornets have gone 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State gives up 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trace Young is averaging 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Ashton McClelland is averaging for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

