Alabama State visits Bethune-Cookman after Harmon’s 22-point outing

Alabama State Hornets (6-14, 4-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-14, 2-5 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama State Hornets (6-14, 4-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-14, 2-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Zion Harmon scored 22 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 76-68 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Wildcats are 4-2 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman is seventh in the SWAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Harmon averaging 2.8.

The Hornets are 4-3 in SWAC play. Alabama State is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Joe French is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Isaiah Range is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.6 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

