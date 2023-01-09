Alabama State visits Alcorn State following Montgomery’s 24-point outing

Alabama State Hornets (4-12, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (4-10, 1-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama State Hornets (4-12, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (4-10, 1-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Keondre Montgomery scored 24 points in Alcorn State’s 89-76 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Braves are 1-1 in home games. Alcorn State is 1-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets have gone 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Braves and Hornets face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Brewton is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.4 points for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Ashton McClelland is shooting % and averaging points for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

