Alabama State hosts Rasas and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-12, 3-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-13, 3-2 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-12, 3-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-13, 3-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Alabama State Hornets after Yahuza Rasas scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 77-68 overtime loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets have gone 3-0 in home games. Alabama State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 3-3 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Hornets and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

William Douglas is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 32.6% over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.