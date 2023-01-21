Alabama State hosts Prairie View A&M after Rasas’ 21-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-12, 3-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-13, 3-2 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-12, 3-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-13, 3-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on the Alabama State Hornets after Yahuza Rasas scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 77-68 overtime loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets have gone 3-0 at home. Alabama State is second in the SWAC in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Jordan O’Neal paces the Hornets with 7.1 boards.

The Panthers are 3-3 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 10.9 assists per game led by William Douglas averaging 2.1.

The Hornets and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range is averaging 14.4 points for the Hornets. Roland McCoy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.7 points. Douglas is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

