Alabama State hosts Jones and Jackson State

Alabama State Hornets (4-11, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama State Hornets (4-11, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (2-12, 1-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on the Alabama State Hornets after Jamarcus Jones scored 26 points in Jackson State’s 67-66 win against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 2-12 to begin the season. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Romelle Mansel averaging 4.5.

The Hornets are 2-0 in conference games. Alabama State gives up 78.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.4 points per game.

The Tigers and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

Ashton McClelland is shooting % from beyond the arc with made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging . Isaiah Range is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

