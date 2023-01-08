Alabama A&M plays Jackson State, looks to break road slide

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will aim to end its six-game road skid when the Bulldogs face Jackson State.

The Tigers are 1-0 on their home court. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Trace Young averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is eighth in the SWAC giving up 75.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Tigers and Bulldogs square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Garrett Hicks is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

