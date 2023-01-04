SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Alabama A&M defeats Mississippi…

Alabama A&M defeats Mississippi Valley State 75-68

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 11:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks scored 23 points as Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 75-68 on Wednesday night.

Hicks shot 7 for 12, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Olisa Akonobi scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Lorenzo Downey shot 2 for 4 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Rayquan Brown finished with 22 points for the Delta Devils (1-15, 0-2). Alvin Stredic Jr. added 16 points and three steals for Mississippi Valley State. Tyronn Mosley also had 13 points, two steals and two blocks. The Delta Devils prolonged their losing streak to 11 in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up