Akin scores 23 as Utah State knocks off Fresno State 70-53

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Dan Akin led Utah State past Fresno State on Saturday night with 23 points off of the bench in a 70-53 victory.

Akin added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Aggies (17-5, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 14 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Sean Bairstow finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

Isaih Moore led the Bulldogs (7-13, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jemarl Baker added 11 points for Fresno State. Isaiah Hill also had nine points.

Utah State took the lead with 5:41 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Akin led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 34-28 at the break. Utah State outscored Fresno State in the second half by 11 points, with Akin scoring a team-high 11 points after intermission.

NEXT UP

Utah State plays Wednesday against New Mexico at home, and Fresno State visits Wyoming on Tuesday.

