Ajax fires coach Alfred Schreuder after winless streak

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has been fired after only half a season at the Dutch powerhouse following a string of seven matches without a victory for the four-time European champions.

Schreuder, who took over the team when Erik ten Hag left for Manchester United, was sacked after his team could only draw 1-1 with Volendam on Thursday night, with Ajax citing “disappointing results and lack of development within the team.”

“It’s a painful but necessary decision,” said club director Edwin van der Sar. “We had faith in Alfred to change things. It became clear to us that he could not turn the tide.”

Defending champion Ajax is fifth in the top flight Eredivisie, seven points behind league leader Feyenoord.

No replacement for Schreuder was immediately announced.

