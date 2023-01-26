Air Force visits No. 25 New Mexico following Mashburn’s 33-point performance

Air Force Falcons (12-9, 3-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-3, 5-3 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (12-9, 3-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-3, 5-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 New Mexico hosts the Air Force Falcons after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 33 points in New Mexico’s 97-94 overtime loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Lobos are 13-1 on their home court. New Mexico leads the MWC with 82.5 points and is shooting 48.9%.

The Falcons are 3-5 in conference play. Air Force scores 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Lobos and Falcons match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 steals for the Lobos. Mashburn is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 8.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

