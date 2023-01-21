Air Force hosts San Diego State following Becker’s 23-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (14-4, 5-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-7, 3-3 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (14-4, 5-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-7, 3-3 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -8; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces the San Diego State Aztecs after Beau Becker scored 23 points in Air Force’s 82-74 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Falcons have gone 9-4 at home. Air Force is third in the MWC with 15.9 assists per game led by Ethan Taylor averaging 3.6.

The Aztecs are 5-1 in conference play. San Diego State ranks third in the MWC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaedon LeDee averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rytis Petraitis is averaging 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.