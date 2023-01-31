Air Force hosts Boise State following Degenhart’s 22-point showing

Boise State Broncos (17-5, 7-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-10, 3-6 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (17-5, 7-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-10, 3-6 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -8; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the Air Force Falcons after Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points in Boise State’s 80-59 win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Falcons have gone 9-5 in home games. Air Force is third in the MWC with 15.6 assists per game led by Ethan Taylor averaging 3.5.

The Broncos are 7-2 in MWC play. Boise State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Falcons and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 11.9 points. Degenhart is shooting 53.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 24.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.