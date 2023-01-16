Adams scores 22 in George Washington’s win over George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brendan Adams scored 22 points to help George Washington defeat George Mason 78-75 on Monday night.…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brendan Adams scored 22 points to help George Washington defeat George Mason 78-75 on Monday night.

Adams also had eight rebounds for the Colonials (9-9, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop added 19 points while going 7 of 19 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Maximus Edwards was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Ronald Polite led the Patriots (11-8, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Josh Oduro added 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for George Mason. In addition, De’Von Cooper finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

