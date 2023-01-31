Live Radio
Acuff’s 29 lead Eastern Michigan past Ohio 90-79

The Associated Press

January 31, 2023, 10:26 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Acuff had 29 points in Eastern Michigan’s 90-79 win over Ohio on Tuesday night.

Acuff added six assists for the Eagles (6-16, 3-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Kevin-David Rice finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

The Bobcats (11-11, 3-6) were led by Dwight Wilson, who recorded 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylin Hunter added 22 points and six rebounds for Ohio. AJ Clayton also had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Eastern Michigan next plays Friday against Ball State on the road, and Ohio will host Miami (OH) on Saturday.

