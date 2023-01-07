SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Abmas scores 35 to lead Oral Roberts to 10th straight win

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 11:22 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 35 points to lead Oral Roberts to its 10th straight win with a 74-71 victory over Kansas City on Saturday night.

Abmas added four steals for the Golden Eagles (13-3, 4-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 18 with six rebounds.

The Kangaroos (6-11, 2-2) were led by Rayquawndis Mitchell with 23 points. Shemarri Allen added 11 points and four assists. Promise C. Idiaru also scored 11.

NEXT UP

Oral Roberts’ next game is Monday against New Mexico on the road, while UMKC hosts St. Thomas on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

