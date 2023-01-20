Abmas leads Oral Roberts against North Dakota after 22-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-4, 7-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-13, 1-6 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday,…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-4, 7-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-13, 1-6 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Max Abmas scored 22 points in Oral Roberts’ 92-69 win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 5-6 at home. North Dakota gives up 70.1 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 7-0 in Summit play. Oral Roberts is second in the Summit shooting 37.5% from deep. Patrick Mwamba paces the Golden Eagles shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is averaging 11.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Abmas is shooting 46.0% and averaging 21.8 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

