Abmas leads Oral Roberts against No. 21 New Mexico after 35-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-3, 4-0 Summit) at New Mexico Lobos (14-2, 2-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the No. 21 New Mexico Lobos after Max Abmas scored 35 points in Oral Roberts’ 74-71 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Lobos are 10-1 in home games. New Mexico ranks eighth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 4-3 in road games. Oral Roberts leads the Summit with 15.8 assists. Abmas leads the Golden Eagles with 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 assists and three steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Abmas is shooting 42.6% and averaging 20.8 points for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 87.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

