Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Denver after 27-point game

Denver Pioneers (12-10, 3-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Denver Pioneers after Max Abmas scored 27 points in Oral Roberts’ 84-72 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-0 in home games. Oral Roberts scores 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Pioneers are 3-6 in Summit play. Denver has a 5-7 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Connor Vanover is shooting 52.0% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Tyree Corbett is averaging 10.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Pioneers. Tommy Bruner is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

