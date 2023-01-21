UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Sports » Abmas has 27 as…

Abmas has 27 as Oral Roberts takes down North Dakota 84-72

The Associated Press

January 21, 2023, 4:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Max Abmas’ 27 points helped Oral Roberts defeat North Dakota 84-72 on Saturday.

Abmas added six assists for the Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Issac McBride recorded 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

B.J. Omot finished with 20 points for the Fightin’ Hawks (7-14, 1-7). North Dakota also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Tsotne Tsartsidze.

NEXT UP

Oral Roberts’ next game is Thursday against Denver at home, and North Dakota visits Western Illinois on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up