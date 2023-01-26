PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Abmas’ 25 lead Oral Roberts over Denver 102-61

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 10:21 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas’ 25 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Denver 102-61 on Thursday night.

Abmas was 8 of 16 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Issac McBride shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Tommy Bruner led the way for the Pioneers (12-11, 3-7) with 25 points. Justin Mullins added 12 points and two steals for Denver. In addition, Touko Tainamo finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

