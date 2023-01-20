Abilene Christian hosts UT Arlington following Johnson-Cash’s 20-point performance

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-13, 2-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-10, 1-5 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-13, 2-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-10, 1-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Aaron Johnson-Cash scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 85-73 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 at home. Abilene Christian is eighth in the WAC shooting 34.2% from deep, led by Tobias Cameron shooting 49.0% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 2-5 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 8.5.

The Wildcats and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Immanuel Allen is shooting 51.1% and averaging 11.8 points for the Wildcats. Cameron Steele is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Wilson is shooting 51.8% and averaging 10.7 points for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

