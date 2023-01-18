2022 Luxury Tax Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2022 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as…

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2022 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as defined by baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and sent to clubs by the commissioner’s office.

Figures are for 40-man rosters and include the average annual values of contracts and $16,016,707 per club for benefits and extended benefits, which include items such as health and pension benefits; club medical costs; insurance; workman’s compensation, payroll, unemployment and Social Security taxes; spring training allowances; meal and tip money; All-Star game expenses; travel and moving expenses; postseason pay; and college scholarships. Also included is $1,666,667 per team for the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Salaries include earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

The luxury tax is assessed starting on the amount above $230 million.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pay 30% on the amount over $230 million but less than $250 million, a 42% rate on the amount over $250 million but less than $270 million, a 75% rate on the amount over $270 million but less than $290 million and 90% on the amount above $290 million. San Diego pays a 30% rate on the amount over $230 million. The New York Mets pay 20% on the amount over $230 million but less than $250 million, a 32% rate on the amount over $250 million but less than $270 million, a 62.5% rate on the amount over $270 million but less than $290 million and 80% on the amount above $290 million. The New York Yankees pay 20% on the amount over $230 million but less than $250 million and a 32% rate on the amount over $250 million but less than $270 million. Philadelphia and Boston pay 20% on the amount over $230 million.

N.Y. Mets $299,842,423 L.A. Dodgers 293,330,382 N.Y. Yankees 267,753,417 Philadelphia 244,413,284 Boston 236,149,678 San Diego 235,082,125 Chicago White Sox 215,631,300 Atlanta 214,092,505 Houston 210,686,230 Toronto 198,543,787 L.A. Angels 193,269,044 Chicago Cubs 180,512,338 St. Louis 174,439,667 Minnesota 173,198,565 Colorado 172,251,358 San Francisco 171,423,107 Texas 160,505,146 Washington 160,500,353 Milwaukee 153,006,350 Detroit 152,359,282 Seattle 145,137,950 Tampa Bay 125,261,660 Cincinnati 125,021,497 Arizona 118,290,204 Miami 114,348,173 Kansas City 114,324,301 Cleveland 91,592,881 Baltimore 82,898,023 Pittsburgh 75,399,389 Oakland 65,325,365 Totals $5,164,589,774

