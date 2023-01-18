2022 Final Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2022 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from…

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2022 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

N.Y. Mets 274,912,453 L.A. Dodgers 270,591,767 N.Y. Yankees 254,720,765 Philadelphia 238,496,394 San Diego 221,824,718 Boston 217,089,051 Chicago White Sox 194,558,797 Atlanta 189,694,231 Houston 187,513,008 Toronto 180,692,506 L.A. Angels 174,752,725 St. Louis 165,364,899 San Francisco 162,004,408 Chicago Cubs 152,535,284 Minnesota 151,057,543 Texas 145,561,602 Colorado 137,612,309 Washington 136,084,058 Milwaukee 135,169,682 Detroit 130,977,815 Seattle 116,266,600 Cincinnati 112,835,589 Arizona 97,830,686 Tampa Bay 97,486,640 Kansas City 93,813,025 Miami 83,642,932 Cleveland 69,080,715 Pittsburgh 61,196,070 Baltimore 60,327,739 Oakland 49,066,454 Total 4,562,760,465

