2022 Final Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2022 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.
|N.Y. Mets
|274,912,453
|L.A. Dodgers
|270,591,767
|N.Y. Yankees
|254,720,765
|Philadelphia
|238,496,394
|San Diego
|221,824,718
|Boston
|217,089,051
|Chicago White Sox
|194,558,797
|Atlanta
|189,694,231
|Houston
|187,513,008
|Toronto
|180,692,506
|L.A. Angels
|174,752,725
|St. Louis
|165,364,899
|San Francisco
|162,004,408
|Chicago Cubs
|152,535,284
|Minnesota
|151,057,543
|Texas
|145,561,602
|Colorado
|137,612,309
|Washington
|136,084,058
|Milwaukee
|135,169,682
|Detroit
|130,977,815
|Seattle
|116,266,600
|Cincinnati
|112,835,589
|Arizona
|97,830,686
|Tampa Bay
|97,486,640
|Kansas City
|93,813,025
|Miami
|83,642,932
|Cleveland
|69,080,715
|Pittsburgh
|61,196,070
|Baltimore
|60,327,739
|Oakland
|49,066,454
|Total
|4,562,760,465
