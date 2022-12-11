Youngstown State puts home win streak on the line against Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (4-4) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-3, 1-1 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown…

Ohio Bobcats (4-4) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-3, 1-1 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -6; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Penguins play Ohio.

The Penguins have gone 3-0 in home games. Youngstown State ranks third in the Horizon with 14.5 assists per game led by Dwayne Cohill averaging 3.6.

The Bobcats have gone 0-4 away from home. Ohio is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohill is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 54.9% for Youngstown State.

Miles Brown is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 11.1 points. Dwight Wilson is averaging 12.9 points and 10 rebounds for Ohio.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.