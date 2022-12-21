BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Youngstown State defeats Central Michigan 76-65

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 9:37 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 26 points in Youngstown State’s 76-65 victory against Central Michigan on Wednesday night.

Cohill had three steals for the Penguins (9-4). Malek Green added 16 points and Brandon Rush scored 15.

Brian Taylor finished with 15 points for the Chippewas (4-8). Markus Harding added 14 points and Jesse Zarzuela had 11 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

