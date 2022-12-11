Yale to visit Fairfield Monday

Yale Bulldogs (8-3) at Fairfield Stags (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on…

Yale Bulldogs (8-3) at Fairfield Stags (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Yale in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Stags have gone 2-0 in home games. Fairfield is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the road. Yale has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 7.9 points for Fairfield.

