Yale Bulldogs travel to take on the Fairfield Stags

Yale Bulldogs (8-3) at Fairfield Stags (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -5.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale heads to Fairfield for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Stags have gone 2-0 in home games. Fairfield gives up 65.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in road games. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 7.9 points for Fairfield.

Mbeng is averaging 6.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Matt Knowling is averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 64.6% over the past 10 games for Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

