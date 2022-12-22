BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Yale beats Monmouth 76-44

Yale beats Monmouth 76-44

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 10:12 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — EJ Jarvis’ 16 points helped Yale defeat Monmouth 76-44 on Thursday night.

Jarvis added 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-3). Isaiah Kelly scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. John Poulakidas shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Hawks (1-12) were led by Myles Foster, who posted 17 points. Andrew Ball added five points for Monmouth. In addition, Tahron Allen had four points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

